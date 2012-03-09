* Mutharika says donors funding opposition
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 9 A senior U.S. official
urged Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika on Friday to respect
his citizens' right to freedom of expression, days after he
accused Western donors of funding an opposition protest movement
in his country.
Mutharika told state radio on Sunday that the opposition
planned to stage demonstrations in March financed by foreign
donors - some of whom have frozen aid because of concern about
his increasingly tight grip on power in the impoverished
southern African country.
A loose alliance of opposition groups have said they will
hold nationwide protests if Mutharika fails, by the end of
March, to come clean on the source of his personal wealth and
mend relations with Britain, which has frozen its aid to Malawi.
Similar demands last July led to unprecedented nationwide
demonstrations, which security forces suppressed in a crackdown
in which 20 demonstrators were killed.
"Regardless of what the president said ... it is very
important for leaders to welcome non-governmental organisations,
to welcome civil society, to endorse free expression, the right
of assembly, the right to organise," U.S. Under Secretary for
Political Affairs Wendy Sherman told reporters in Nairobi.
Sherman, on an official tour of several sub-Saharan
countries, visited Malawi earlier this week for talks with
government and civil society leaders, but did not give details
of her discussions there.
Foreign aid accounts for 40 percent of Malawi's state
budget, but much of the aid has been suspended since a row with
Britain and the violent suppression of protesters last July.
The aid freeze began last May when Britain, Malawi's biggest
donor, suspended aid worth $550 million after a diplomatic spat
caused by a leaked diplomatic cable that described Mutharika as
"autocratic and intolerant of criticism".
Washington joined in after the July violence, suspending a
$350 million project to upgrade the land-locked country's
decrepit electricity grid.
"We have urged the government to work with the IMF and the
World Bank to put an economic plan in place so that in fact they
can meet their energy needs and have a strong economy into the
future," Sherman said.
The government said last month it was facing a $121 million
budget shortfall, due in part to the suspension of an
International Monetary Fund loan programme as a result of
disagreements over Mutharika's handling of the economy.
The aid suspension, combined with a collapse in revenue from
tobacco, Malawi's main foreign exchange earner, has led to an
acute dollar shortage, putting pressure on the kwacha currency
and hitting imports of basics such as food and fuel.
Petrol stations are frequently dry, and when they do have
fuel, motorists have to queue for hours to fill their tanks.
Malawi, which until the suspension of aid had had several
years of strong economic growth because of bumper maize harvests
helped by a fertiliser subsidy scheme, has one of the world's
highest HIV/AIDS burdens.
