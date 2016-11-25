LILONGWE Nov 25 Malawi's central bank has cut the benchmark lending rate by 300 basis points to 24 percent as consumer inflation slows and the kwacha currency stabilises.

"On balance, the exchange rate outlook is far much better than last year, implying a much less inflationary impact from the exchange rate," the bank said in a statement posted on its website. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)