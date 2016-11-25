BRIEF-S&P says Spain's autonomous community of Madrid 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
* S&P says Spain's autonomous community of madrid 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable Source text (http://bit.ly/2qFLJeZ)
LILONGWE Nov 25 Malawi's central bank has cut the benchmark lending rate by 300 basis points to 24 percent as consumer inflation slows and the kwacha currency stabilises.
"On balance, the exchange rate outlook is far much better than last year, implying a much less inflationary impact from the exchange rate," the bank said in a statement posted on its website. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets.