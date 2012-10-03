* Africa's third largest Lake may have oil, gas reserves
* Malawi has exploration deal with UK-based Surestream
* Tanzania claims 50 pct of lake, Malawi all of it
By Mabvuto Banda
LILONGWE, Oct 3 Malawi has cut off dialogue with
Tanzania in a long-time territorial dispute concerning Lake
Malawi, thought to sit over highly coveted oil and gas reserves.
Malawi claims sovereignty over the entirety of Africa's
third largest lake, while Tanzania says 50 percent is part of
its territory. The row, which goes back half a century, could
worsen if significant oil and gas discoveries are made.
Malawian President Joyce Banda said late on Tuesday she
believed Tanzania had raised tension by moves such as alleged
intimidation of Malawian fishermen on the lake, which also
borders on Mozambique.
"I was of the view that the matter is being resolved through
dialogue but now it looks bigger than I thought. While in New
York, I wrote them (Tanzania) telling them that there is no
point going on with the dialogue," Banda told a news conference
in Lilongwe.
Tanzanian foreign ministry officials were not immediately
available for comment on Banda's remarks.
The Malawian leader also cancelled a planned visit to
Tanzania this month for talks on the dispute.
Malawi, an impoverished southern African country, a year ago
awarded oil exploration licences to UK-based Surestream
Petroleum to search for oil in Lake Malawi, which is known as
Lake Nyasa in Tanzania.
But in July, Tanzanian authorities asked Surestream
Petroleum to postpone any planned drilling on the lake. The
company has not yet started to drill.
Tanzania, east Africa's second-biggest economy, became a
player in energy this year with several onshore and offshore gas
finds, attracting multinational energy concerns to the area.
French oil major Total is close to signing a deal
to explore for oil and gas in Tanzania's Lake Tanganyika. The
government is also processing deals for deep sea exploration
spots off Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.
Lake Malawi contains more than 2,000 different fish species,
attracting scuba divers, and environmentalists are concerned
that oil exploration will disturb its freshwater ecosystem.