LILONGWE, Sept 10 Malawi has earned $361 million
from tobacco sales this year, more than double its revenues in
2012, helping ease the southern African nation's normally tight
foreign exchange situation less than a year before an election.
Tobacco accounts for more than 70 percent of Malawi's
exports and 15 percent of GDP but the crop made just $177
million last year amid recurring sales suspensions by Western
buyers after protests by growers demanding better prices.
"Higher and better prices this year have encouraged higher
tobacco output, which also went up from 79.8 million kgs to 168
million kgs," an industry statement said.
The strong tobacco receipts are likely to go down well with
President Joyce Banda, who faces an election in May. Banda came
to power in April 2012 after former President Bingu wa Mutharika
died of a heart attack.
As well as helping stabilise the kwacha, which fell
as low as 400 to the dollar in April, the strong sales are
likely to boost the earnings of the 2 million of Malawi's 14
million people who rely on tobacco and related industries for
their livelihood.
