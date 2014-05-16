By Anshuman Daga
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 16 Malaysian Airlines' chief
executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said the loss-making carrier will
likely miss its target of returning to profit this year as it
struggles with a sharp drop in passenger demand following the
disappearance of flight MH370 in March.
Jauhari told analysts in a conference call late on Thursday
that 2014 will be "an uphill struggle" for Malaysian Airline
System Bhd (MAS) as the carrier overhauls its business
strategy. MAS, which has lost money for the past three years,
reported its worst quarter in over two years on Thursday.
"Two months on, negative sentiment and perception still
outweigh, and this has impacted our company. Our turnaround plan
for profitability by end of 2014 is probably now not
achievable," Jauhari said.
MAS, which did not provide financial forecasts in its
earnings statement, is working on a new business plan to try to
cut costs. Reuters reported earlier this week that the airline
is looking to sell a stake in its engineering unit and upgrade
its ageing fleet as part of an overhaul.
($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgits)
