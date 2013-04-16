KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 State-owned strategic
development firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and its Abu
Dhabi partner Aabar Investments PJSC (Aabar) have raised $3
billion through private placements to invest in projects such as
energy and strategic real estate.
Raised through a 50:50 joint venture company called Abu
Dhabi Malaysia Investment Company, the money will be used to
fund the operations of 18 billion ringgit ($5.92 billion) worth
of economic projects, 1MDB said in a statement.
"This success underlines investor appetite and confidence in
the Malaysia-Abu Dhabi partnership as well as in Malaysia as a
sustainable growth centre enjoying peace, stability and good
governance," 1MDB Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman
said in a statement.
1MDB's bonds have received an A- rating from Standard &
Poor's (S&P), which also assigned an "axAAA" Asean regional
scale rating.
1MDB's Tun Razak Exchange, a planned 26 billion ringgit
financial hub in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, could be Abu
Dhabi Malaysia Investment's first investment, 1MDB said.
($1 = 3.0415 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)