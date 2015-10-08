KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 Malaysia's attorney general said on Thursday it had reviewed the report of a central bank investigation of troubled state fund 1MDB and decided that fund officials had not committed any offence.

"No further action would be taken in the matter," the Attorney General's Chambers said in a statement. The decision had been communicated to the central bank in September, it added.

The state prosecutor said a request for a further review of the decision by the central bank had also been rejected as no new evidence was made available. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel)