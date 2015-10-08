KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 Malaysia's attorney general
said on Thursday it had reviewed the report of a central bank
investigation of troubled state fund 1MDB and decided that fund
officials had not committed any offence.
"No further action would be taken in the matter," the
Attorney General's Chambers said in a statement. The decision
had been communicated to the central bank in September, it
added.
The state prosecutor said a request for a further review of
the decision by the central bank had also been rejected as no
new evidence was made available.
