(Adds details, comments from deputy PM)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 The Malaysian attorney
general's office said on Thursday it had reviewed the report of
a central bank investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB and
decided that fund officials had not committed any offence.
The statement comes in response to rare intervention in
public affairs by Malaysia's royal rulers who called for a quick
and transparent investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB), adding pressure on the scandal-hit government of Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, has amassed
debt of more than $11 billion and is at the centre of a
political storm after allegations of graft.
In July, media reported that investigators looking into 1MDB
had identified a payment of nearly $700 million into a bank
account under Najib's name. Reuters has not independently
verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and the
government has said the deposit was a private donation.
The state prosecutor, in a statement responding to this
week's royal call for a quick and clear inquiry, said
investigations into 1MDB "were never at any time halted or
hindered".
A central bank investigation into the fund was completed and
a report on it was handed to the attorney general, the Attorney
General's Chambers said in the statement.
After a review, it was decided that no offence had been
committed by the 1MDB officials, it said.
"No further action would be taken in the matter," it said.
The decision had been communicated to the central bank in
September and a central bank request for a further review of the
decision had been rejected as no new evidence was provided.
In the weeks that followed the July media report on the
payment, the government replaced the attorney general, who had
led the investigation into the fund, and a parliamentary
committee inquiry stalled.
Investigations into the fund by various organisations have
dragged on with no conclusion in sight.
The sultans of nine states said on Tuesday the government's
failure to provide convincing answers on 1MDB may have resulted
in a "crisis of confidence".
In a separate statement on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government had taken proactive steps
to resolve the issues the rulers brought up.
"The legal system in the constitution is clear and if any
party is found responsible, legal action will be taken," he
said, adding that the probe into 1MDB would be done in a fair
and open manner.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Robert
Birsel)