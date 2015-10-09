KUALA LUMPUR Oct 9 Malaysia's Central Bank said
on Friday that its investigations showed troubled state fund
1MDB had secured permissions for investment abroad based on
inaccurate or incomplete disclosure of information.
In a statement, the central bank said it had recommended to
the Attorney General to initiate criminal prosecution against
1MDB for breaches under the Exchange Control Act 1953 (ECA).
The bank added that the decision to initiate criminal
prosecution lies solely with the Attorney General.
The bank has revoked three permissions granted to troubled
state fund 1MDB for investments abroad totalling $1.83 billion
and directed the company to repatriate the funds to Malaysia.
"On its part, the Bank concluded that permissions required
under the ECA for 1MDB's investments abroad were obtained based
on inaccurate or without complete disclosure of material
information relevant to the Bank's assessment of 1MDB's
applications," the statement said.
The statement comes a day after Malaysia's Attorney General
said it had reviewed the report of a central bank investigation
into 1MDB and decided that fund officials had not committed any
offence.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)