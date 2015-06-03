(Adds comments from 1MDB, finance ministry)
By Praveen Menon and Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 Malaysia's central bank
said on Wednesday it has launched a formal enquiry into
loss-making state investment fund 1MDB, and issued a legal
directive for information, to examine whether there had been any
violation of its rules.
1MDB, which owns property and energy assets and whose
advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak, has been dogged with controversy over nearly 42 billion
ringgit ($11.5 billion) in debt and alleged financial
mismanagement.
Its financial problems have been a burden on state finances
and have weighed on the ringgit currency and Malaysia's
credit rating.
Najib ordered an audit of 1MDB's accounts by the country's
Auditor General earlier this year.
"With respect to 1MDB, a formal enquiry has commenced to
examine any contravention of the central bank's rules and
legislation," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.
"This has involved the issuance of a legal directive
requiring information from the entity," it said.
The central bank said it has also taken statements from
individuals involved in the governance of 1MDB, but did not
elaborate.
Malaysia's finance ministry said it was within the central
bank's jurisdiction to request the information on 1MDB's
transactions.
"If it involves banks overseas, based on international
protocols, they (central bank) can ask for information," deputy
finance minister Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah said in a
televised interview late on Wednesday. "We are open enough."
The central bank's move comes just weeks after the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it was in touch with
Malaysia's regulators over an investigation into the fund.
Bank Negara said it had forwarded information from foreign
authorities to the relevant investigation agencies.
Failure to meet its request for information from the board
and the management could result in a fine of up to 50 million
ringgit or up to 10 years in prison or both, it said.
The bank said it launches a formal investigation when money
approved by the bank was not used for the purpose indicated or
when false information is provided, or if there was a failure to
comply with the conditions of approval.
1MDB President and Group Executive Director, Arul Kanda,
said the fund would fully cooperate with Bank Negara.
"1MDB will extend its full cooperation to Bank Negara
Malaysia and we look forward to this matter reaching a swift
conclusion," Arul said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, 1MDB released details of its 42
billion ringgit debt, to counter allegations that some of the
funds were missing.
In a statement breaking out the expenditure, 1MDB said that
about 18 billion ringgit was spent on the purchase of
independent power plants (IPP) and about 15.4 billion ringgit
went into investment funds. It spent about 1.7 billion ringgit
to purchase land assets and 5.8 billion ringgit was listed as
financial expenditure.
The company said it holds about 900 million ringgit in
surplus cash.
1MDB completed a strategic review of its operations earlier
this year and said it planned to sell assets and development
rights in prime property projects to cut debt. It is said to be
planning an initial public offering for its energy unit.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Susan Fenton)