KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 Malaysia's central bank has
completed an investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB
and submitted a report to the attorney general, the
bank's governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, told a news conference on
Thursday.
"The bank has submitted its investigation papers to the
attorney general with the recommendation for the appropriate
enforcement action," she told reporters.
The central bank is among institutions that are
investigating 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) over
allegations of mismanagement and graft.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; writing
by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel)