(Adds details, BNM officials investigated)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 Malaysia's central bank has
completed a probe into troubled state fund 1MDB and a
report asking for "appropriate enforcement action" has been
submitted to the attorney general, Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz
said on Thursday.
1MDB, or 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, which owns property
and energy assets and whose advisory board is chaired by Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its
$11 billion debt and alleged financial mismanagement.
Several institutions including the central bank, the
anti-graft agency and the police have been investigating the
organisation.
The central bank said in June it had launched a formal
enquiry into 1MDB to examine whether there had been any
violation of rules.
"The bank has submitted its investigation papers to the
attorney general with the recommendation for the appropriate
enforcement action," Zeti told reporters.
She said investigations were completed this week but the
central bank could not discuss details publicly.
Seven central bank officials were also being investigated by
the police over a leak of information, she added.
The financial problems of 1MDB have become a burden on the
country's finances and have weighed on its currency, the
ringgit, which is the worst-performing emerging Asian currency
this year, although better-than-expected second-quarter GDP data
brought some relief.
"There is uncertainty on the domestic front and I don't need
to enumerate. Everyone is highlighting if you have a highly
leveraged entity, that creates uncertainty," she said, about
domestic problems affecting the economy.
Rumours that Zeti might resign before the end of her term
next May have added to the negative sentiment in the market but
she insisted she was carrying on.
"Right now, I have said I want to ride it through. Upon
retirement I would have been in office for 16 years ... I have
already done what I wanted to do," she said.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; writing
by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alan Raybould)