* Attorney General had just cleared 1MDB officials of any
offence
* Central bank revokes three investment permits granted to
1MDB
* Says fund information disclosure was incomplete,
inaccurate
* Central bank tells 1MDB to repatriate $1.8 bln in funds
By Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 Malaysia's central bank said
on Friday it had urged the country's attorney general to begin
criminal prosecution of troubled fund 1MDB after completing its
investigation, piling more pressure on Prime Minister Najib
Razak who chairs the fund's advisory board.
At the centre of a political crisis over its debt of nearly
42 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion) and alleged financial graft,
1MDB is the subject of several probes by different authorities,
including Malaysia's central bank.
The central bank's statement comes just one day after the
attorney general said it had seen a report of the central bank's
investigation and concluded that 1MDB officials had not
committed any offence. The attorney general, appointed by the
prime minister in late July, also said it had rejected a central
bank request for a review of the decision.
In its statement, the central bank also said 1MDB had
secured permits for investment abroad based on inaccurate or
incomplete disclosure of information, thus breaching domestic
regulations.
The central bank added it revoked three permits granted to
1MDB for investments abroad totalling $1.83 billion and ordered
the state fund to repatriate the funds to Malaysia.
1MDB said in response that the $1.83 billion overseas
investments related to equity and murabaha loan investments in a
joint venture with PetroSaudi in 2009 to 2011 that were
converted in September 2012 into fund units valued at US$2.318
billion.
This sum was redeemed in 2014 and 2015, with proceeds being
substantially utilised, it said, adding that the funds had
either been spent or were earmarked for debt settlement.
"1MDB has painstakingly provided multiple detailed written
and verbal explanations of these facts to BNM (central bank)
between June and end-September 2015," the statement said.
The attorney general's office declined to comment.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators
looking into 1MDB had identified a payment of nearly $700
million into a bank account under Najib's name. Reuters has not
independently verified the report.
Najib has denied taking money for personal gain.
