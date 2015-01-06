* 1MDB exploring ways to settle debt as power IPO looms
* Missed payment adds to squeeze on ringgit - economist
* $3 bln 1MBD bond spread hits widest since issuance
By Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 Malaysian state investor
1Malaysia Development Bhd missed the repayment of a 2
billion ringgit ($563 million) bridge loan that was due
end-December, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The firm, known as 1MDB, is now exploring ways to settle the
payment to lenders and RHB by Jan. 30, the
people said. The delay may hamper a long-planned $3 billion
initial public offering of 1MDB power assets, designed to help
cut the firm's $11.8 billion borrowings.
The missed payment comes as 1MDB reshuffles management. On
Monday it hired an Abu Dhabi-based Malaysian investment banker,
Arul Kanda, as its new President and group executive director.
Kanda succeeds former Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hazem Abdul
Rahman, who departed less than two years after his appointment,
amid criticism for leading the company into further debt.
With Prime Minister Najib Razak chairing its advisory board,
1MDB's inability to settle the loan payment hit the firm's bonds
and fuelled investor concerns about Malaysia's economy,
economists said. Already hit by worries over falling crude oil
prices, the Malaysian currency extended its slide against the
dollar on Tuesday to its lowest since July 2009.
"1MDB will be a bit of a catalyst of the ringgit
weakening...The concerns are whether the sovereign itself will
have to take up the liability," said Wellian Wiranto, an
economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
The spread on a 1MDB $3 billion bond, due 2023, MY090608517=
moved out 55 bps to 310/290 bps over U.S. Treasuries, the widest
since its issuance in March 2013 as investors absorbed the
impact of the payment delay.
Officials at 1MDB declined to comment. The people familiar
with the situation spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter
was still private.
1MDB's borrowings amounted to 41.9 billion ringgit ($11.8
billion) as of March 31, 2014, according to its most recent
financial statement. Though 1MDB is a state investor, Malaysian
authorities have said the country has provided an explicit
guarantee on only 5.8 billion ringgit of the fund's loans.
The 2 billion ringgit loan that is now due to be repaid by
end-January is part of a bigger debt taken on by its Powertek
Investment Holdings Sdn Bhd unit in May. It was designed to
refinance a 6.17 billion bridging loan taken out in 2012 to part
finance the purchase of power assets.
($1 = 3.5555 ringgit)
(Additional Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Umesh
Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)