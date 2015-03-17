By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Umesh Desai
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, March 17 A $3 billion
bond issued by state fund 1MDB has the support of Malaysia's
government, Prime Minister Najib Razak said - a statement that
confirms remarks by another minister but also highlights the
level of concern surrounding the fund's massive debt.
The troubled power plant and property fund has debt of more
than $11 billion, a burden weighing on the country's sovereign
rating and one which has also been a factor contributing to
ringgit weakness in recent months. The prime minister this month
ordered an audit of 1MDB's accounts by the country's Auditor
General.
Najib, who also chairs 1MDB's advisory board, said a letter
of support the government had written for the 10-year U.S dollar
bond issued in 2013 by 1MDB Global Investments Ltd, a fully
owned unit of the fund, stood.
But he added it would only become effective if there was a
lack of funds for payment and after considering 1MDB Global's
internal funds and assets. The bond yields over 7 percent
compared to 3.9 percent for equivalent Malaysian government
bonds.
While the prime minister's statement provides some
reassurance, investors remain concerned about the health of the
rest of 1MDB's balance sheet.
Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings at
Fitch, which has a negative outlook on Malaysia's rating, said
he has been bombarded by clients' questions about 1MDB, which
has overall debt equivalent to about 4 percent of Malaysia's
GDP.
Colquhoun, speaking a conference organised by the rating
agency in Hong Kong, said Fitch was taking 1MDB into account in
its sovereign rating assessment but added it would not be a key
driver of the agency's decision.
"We are actually more focused on external liquidity issues."
Najib reiterated the government's support for the bond in
response to a question from opposition politician Tony Pua, one
of the fund's most vocal critics. His statement follows a
similar acknowledgement by a deputy finance minister last year.
The letter of support differs from an explicit guarantee
because it is not legally enforceable, but global rating
agencies such as Standard & Poor's treat it at par with a
guarantee as it meets their criteria.
Malaysian authorities have previously said the country has
provided an explicit guarantee to only 5.8 billion ringgit ($1.6
billion) of the fund's loans.
1MDB has just completed a strategic review of its operations
and said it plans to sell assets and development rights in prime
property projects in a move to cut debt. It is also planning an
IPO for its energy unit.
($1 = 3.6960 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth Jucca in Hong Kong and by
Yantoultra Ngui and Trinna Leong in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)