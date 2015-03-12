KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Malaysia's debt-laden
state fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), said on
Thursday it had secured a 950 million ringgit ($257 million)
loan on commercial terms from the ministry of finance.
The company, a property-to-energy group whose advisory board
is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, is facing criticism
over its debt of nearly 42 billion ringgit and alleged financial
mismanagement.
Najib last week instructed the Auditor General to
independently verify the accounts of 1MDB after what the fund
said was "politically motivated" criticism of it.
"We are confident that with this facility from the
shareholder, the company is well positioned to effect its
previously announced plans," Arul Kanda, 1MDB President and
Group Executive Director, said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6865 ringgit)
