KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysian state fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd said it has shortlisted
four parties for the final bidding stage in the sale of its
power unit, Edra Global Energy Bhd.
It did not identify the bidders.
The fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, also expects to shortlist preferred bidders for its
Bandar Malaysia property project before the end of this week, it
said in a statement late on Monday.
"1MDB remains focused on implementation of its
rationalisation plan and will issue further progress updates in
due course," it added.
1MDB has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion in
debt and is the subject of multiple investigations amid
allegations of financial mismanagement.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)