* Edra has been valued at around 10 bln ringgit -sources
* Sale a major part of 1MDB's effort to cut debt
* 1MDB at centre of political crisis for Malaysian PM
(Recasts with Tenaga among suitors shortlisted)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysia's national utility
Tenaga Nasional Bhd is one of four suitors shortlisted
for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's
sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources
said.
The troubled fund said on Monday it has compiled a shortlist
for Edra - valued by bankers at around 10 billion ringgit ($2.3
billion) - but it did not identify the four parties.
1MDB has been the subject of multiple investigations amid
allegations of financial mismanagement and graft - a political
crisis for Prime Minister Najib Razak who chairs its advisory
board. It is seeking to pare back $11 billion in debt and the
power unit is widely viewed as its best asset.
1MDB declined to comment and representatives for Tenaga were
not immediately available for comment. Sources declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak to media on the
topic.
People familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters
that the sale had drawn interest from at least half a dozen
suitors, including Middle Eastern power firm ACWA Power
, Qatar Investment Authority and Malaysia's YTL Power
International Bhd.
1MDB is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh
and Egypt and the second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp
Bhd. It also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan through joint ventures.
Malaysian police raided 1MDB's office in July following a
report in the Wall Street Journal that said investigators
looking into the fund found nearly $700 million had been put
into Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank account, citing documents
from the investigation. Reuters has not verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain.
1MDB also said it expects to shortlist preferred bidders for
its Bandar Malaysia property project before the end of this
week.
($1 = 4.3600 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)