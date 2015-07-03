KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian state fund 1MDB said on Friday that it had not provided any money to Prime Minister Najib Razak, after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that close to $700 million was wired to his personal account from agencies, banks and companies linked to the fund.

"In reference to media reports published earlier today, 1MDB wishes to make clear that the company has never provided any funds to the Prime Minister," the statement said.

"To suggest otherwise, as some media outlets have done, is highly irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to undermine the company." (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)