KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian state fund 1MDB
said on Friday that it had not provided any money to Prime
Minister Najib Razak, after a Wall Street Journal report claimed
that close to $700 million was wired to his personal account
from agencies, banks and companies linked to the fund.
"In reference to media reports published earlier today, 1MDB
wishes to make clear that the company has never provided any
funds to the Prime Minister," the statement said.
"To suggest otherwise, as some media outlets have done, is
highly irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to undermine the
company."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)