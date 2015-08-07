By Praveen Menon and Saeed Azhar
| KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Aug 7 Malaysian
anti-corruption officials investigating state investor 1MDB for
alleged graft visited the local office of Goldman Sachs
last month seeking documents relating to the state firm, two
people familiar with the visit said.
The scandal engulfing indebted 1MDB has triggered a
political crisis for Prime Minister Najib Razak, who oversees
the fund, and has contributed to the ringgit's fall to a 17-year
low against the U.S. dollar.
One of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials visited
Goldman Sach's office in Kuala Lumpur on July 8, the same day
the anti-graft authority visited the offices of 1MDB.
"1MDB is the subject of investigations, not Goldman Sachs,"
this source said.
Goldman Sachs is working with the MACC on its request, this
source said without providing more details.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The U.S. investment bank helped 1MDB raise U.S. dollar debt
to finance acquisitions of power plants.
Goldman Sachs' role in the bond issue was criticised in
Malaysian media and political circles after it emerged that 1MDB
paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the bank for helping it
raise $6.5 billions in three bond deals in 2012 and 2013.
The bank earned roughly $590 million in fees, commissions
and expenses from underwriting the bonds, a person familiar with
the situation said. Banks would usually charge around 1 percent
to place a bond.
Goldman's profit on the 1MDB bonds came from the private
nature of the deals, and the risk the bank took in buying some
of these bonds and then selling them to clients, debt bankers
familiar with the bonds said.
In a report in early July, the Wall Street Journal claimed
investigators looking into 1MDB had discovered nearly $700
million was transferred to Najib's bank accounts, citing
documents from the investigation.
Reuters has not verified the Wall Street Journal report.
Najib, who also acts as finance minister in Malaysia and
chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking any money for
personal gain.
Last week Malaysia's anti-corruption commission said the
funds deposited in Najib's accounts were from a donation, not
from 1MDB, without elaborating on who the donor was.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York, Editing by
Lisa Jucca and Susan Thomas)