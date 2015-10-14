Oct 14 The Federal Bureau of Investigation and
the U.S. Department of Justice are examining Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's role in allegations of corruption and money
laundering at Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd
(1MDB), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The U.S. inquiries are at the information-gathering stage,
and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Goldman Sachs, the
paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VR95KP)
Investigators "have yet to determine if the matter will
become a focus of any investigations into the 1MDB scandal," the
Journal quoted a spokeswoman for the FBI as saying.
Goldman Sachs Singapore office did not immediately respond
to a request seeking comment. The FBI and DOJ were not available
for comment outside U.S. business hours.
In July, Malaysian anti-corruption officials investigating
the allegations visited the local office of Goldman Sachs
seeking documents relating to 1MDB, Reuters reported earlier,
citing sources.
Investigators in Malaysia have been probing 1MDB's
management, including allegations that nearly $700 million was
channeled from the fund to Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank
accounts.
Malaysia's attorney general said on Tuesday he was right to
close an investigation by the country's central bank as there
was no evidence the fund's officials had knowingly flouted the
law.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)