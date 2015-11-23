KUALA LUMPUR A share sale and purchase deal between Malaysian state fund 1MDB and China Nuclear Power Corp was listed among the items at a signing event during a joint media conference being held by Prime Minister Najib Razak and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, documents given out by Malaysian government officials showed.

Business agreements were also due to be unveiled at the event on Monday evening, government officials said, but they later added that the 1MDB deal was not signed.

Sources told Reuters last week that 1MDB was nearing the sale of its power assets to an overseas consortium including a Chinese company, marking a key move for the embattled state fund to cut its heavy debt burden.

(Reporting by Trinna Leong, Anshuman Daga and Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)