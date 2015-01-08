By Yantoultra Ngui and Saeed Azhar
| KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Jan 9 In his first week
on the job, the new head of loss-making Malaysian state investor
1MDB has had a ringside view of his future challenges: a missed
loan payment that spooked bond and currency markets, and a
possible delay in an ambitious asset sale he must pull off to
cut a debt pile of nearly $12 billion.
Former Gulf-based banker Arul Kanda also began work this
week knowing success or failure could affect the man who chairs
the fund's advisory board, Prime Minister Najib Razak. With
Najib at the helm, 1MDB's expensive acquisitions of power plants
it now wants to sell have left it servicing growing debt costs
that have squeezed it into the red.
With influential opposition politician Tony Pua dubbing 1MDB
"a ticking time bomb", analysts say a deeper liquidity crisis at
the state firm could place strain on Malaysia's debt ratings.
The firm's finance costs jumped by half in the 12 months ended
March 2014, tipping the firm into a 665.4 million Malaysian
ringgit ($187 million) loss.
That has brought fresh urgency to 1MDB's plans to spin off
power plants assets in an initial public offering worth about $3
billion, possibly Southeast Asia's fifth-biggest IPO ever,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Already long-delayed, the
sale is not now expected until the second quarter as Kanda works
on overhauling the firm, and convincing potential investors.
"My mandate at 1MDB includes undertaking a strategic review
of the business," Kanda told Reuters earlier this week in an
emailed response to questions, without saying whether any areas
of the firm's operations will be a specific focus for the
review. "As part of this, I will be undertaking a thorough and
analytical examination of the business and our operations."
1MDB officials said Kanda couldn't answer questions on plans
for the IPO, nor the firm's failure to repay a 2 billion ringgit
bridge loan that was due end-December. 1MDB is now exploring
ways to settle the payment to Malaysian lenders by Jan. 30,
people close to the matter told Reuters this week.
'DOUBLE MISS' RISK
Resolving the firm's debt quagmire has become more pressing
for Prime Minister Najib and Kanda, a lawyer by training and an
expert on restructuring. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
economists said in a report last month Malaysia faces the risk
of a "double miss" on both economic growth and fiscal deficit as
oil-related revenue could come in 40 percent below the
government's projection.
News of the missed loan repayment pushed spreads on 1MDB's
bonds due 2023 to the widest level since March 2013. Foreign
exchange traders said it also played a part in squeezing the
ringgit to a 5 1/2 year low earlier this week.
"You are still talking about a state investment vehicle that
is very much in the spotlight for pretty much all the wrong
reasons," Christian de Guzman, a senior analyst, sovereign risk
group at Moody's Investors Service.
"There is a question about 1MDB's much larger liabilities,"
he said, adding the rating agency sees 1MDB as a contingent risk
to the Malaysian government's balance sheet. The government says
it only guarantees 5.8 billion ringgit of 1MDB's debt or about
14 percent of its total borrowings, a potential bailout will
make the fund a risk for the country's sovereign rating.
Malaysia's opposition wants 1MDB to open its books for
scrutiny to explain dealings such as high fees paid to Goldman
Sachs for handling bond sales and funds parked in the
Cayman Island.
"I don't think the (liabilities) will necessitate immediate
injection of a bailout, maybe one or two bonds, if they keep
falling on their repayment, my bigger concern is the indirect
bailout," said Rafizi Ramli, vice president and secretary
general of the opposition party Parti Keadilan Rakyat.
($1 = 3.5670 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Amer Hamzah Sheikh Al-Zaquan in KUALA
LUMPUR and Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)