KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday it was in touch with Malaysia's regulators over that country's investigation into state fund 1MDB.

"We are committed to assist within the full ambit of our laws," said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a statement to Reuters, adding it could not provide more details as investigations in Malaysia were ongoing.

MAS was responding to questions about whether it had been approached by Malaysia to help with investigations into 1MDB.

1MDB redeemed $1.1 billion from the Cayman Islands and subsequently parked it into BSI Bank Limited Singapore, a local unit of Swiss asset manager BSI.

The company, a property-to-energy group whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is facing criticism over its debt of nearly 42 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion) and alleged financial mismanagement.

Najib this month ordered an audit of 1MDB's accounts by the country's Auditor General.

1MDB has just completed a strategic review of its operations and said it planned to sell assets and development rights in prime property projects in a move to cut debt. It is also planning an initial public offering for its energy unit.

($1 = 3.6470 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Mark Potter)