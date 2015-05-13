BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
KUALA LUMPUR May 13 Indonesian property developer Mulia Group has bought a 665 million ringgit ($185 million) plot of land in Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district, TRX said on Wednesday.
TRX is being developed by 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, a property unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. Mulia Group will build the centrepiece tower of the financial district on the land plot, TRX said.
($1 = 3.5970 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
* Says announced commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of its 4.950pct senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: