KUALA LUMPUR May 13 Indonesian property developer Mulia Group has bought a 665 million ringgit ($185 million) plot of land in Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district, TRX said on Wednesday.

TRX is being developed by 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, a property unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. Mulia Group will build the centrepiece tower of the financial district on the land plot, TRX said.

