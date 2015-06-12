KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 Malaysia's 1MDB
said on Friday it will start looking for suitors to invest in
Bandar Malaysia - one of its two major property projects - as
pressure on the troubled state fund to pare back its $11.6
billion debt burden mounts.
1MDB has been dogged by years of controversy over the debt,
which has weighed on the ringgit and the country's sovereign
credit rating. This month the central bank said it would launch
an enquiry into the loss-making fund.
Sources also said last week that 1MDB is likely to abort
plans for a $3 billion IPO of its power unit and focus on an
outright sale of its energy assets.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, had flagged the likelihood of partners for its
property projects when it announced the results of a strategic
review in February.
It said in a statement on Friday it will seek proposals from
potential investors within the next two weeks for the Bandar
project - a 495-acre commercial and residential development in
Kuala Lumpur.
It has completed one asset sale for its other major property
project - the Tun Razak Exchange - selling a 665 million ringgit
($180 million) plot of land to Indonesian property developer
Mulia Group last month.
($1 = 3.7425 ringgit)
