KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysia's national
utility firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) defended a move
to buy 1MDB's entire stake in a planned 2,000 MW coal-fired
power project, saying it was "not a bailout" of the debt-laden
state fund.
"Based on financial analysis, the project is expected to
have a positive impact on the earnings of TNB. It is not a
bailout of 1MDB," TNB Chief Executive Officer Azman Mohd said in
a press statement.
Shares of TNB, which counts state investor Khazanah
Nasional as a major shareholder, lost as much as 6.5
percent on Thursday after a minister said the government had
approved the takeover. They were up 1.1 percent at the midday
break on Friday.
Azman said TNB will not pay a premium for 1MDB's 70 percent
stake in the project, called 3B, and its evaluation will
consider the cost of the project's delay and higher foreign
exchange rates. He did not comment on the pricing of the stake
purchase.
"The acquisition will bring positive value to TNB in the
long-run," he said.
TNB said it had been offered a tariff rate not exceeding
26.67 sen ($0.0725) per kilowatt-hour (kWh). 0.27 ringgit
Japan's Mitsui & Co will retain its 30 percent
stake in the project, that has been estimated to cost $3.6
billion to build.
1MDB, whose board of advisers is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has some 15 power and desalination plants
in five countries. Its crown jewel is project 3B that it and
Mitsui won the rights to build in February 2014, though 1MDB's
liquidity problems have put its ability to build the plant in
question.
($1 = 3.7220 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)