* Colleagues' statements may mean further investigation
* Attorney-general says has seen documents on allegations
* Deputy PM says allegations can affect Najib's credibility
* Task force raids offices of three companies linked to 1MDB
By Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak came under fresh pressure on Saturday after
statements from colleagues opened up the prospect of further
probes into alleged corruption around the debt-laden state fund
1MDB.
The attorney-general said he had received several documents
from a task force investigating 1MDB, including some connected
to allegations that money was transferred into an account in
Najib's name, and advised it to take further action.
Najib's deputy, meanwhile, said that authorities must
immediately follow up a Wall Street Journal report published on
Friday that said investigators had traced nearly $700 million to
bank accounts they believed belonged to the prime minister.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
"These allegations are serious because they can affect the
credibility and integrity of Najib as PM and the leader of the
government," Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a
statement.
Najib has denied taking any money from the state fund or any
other entity for personal gain. In a statement on Friday he
accused former premier Mahathir Mohamad, an ally-turned-critic,
of fanning allegations he described as a lie.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, has debt of
nearly $11.6 billion. It faces separate investigations by the
central bank, auditor general, police and the parliament's
Public Accounts Committee.
Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail said in a statement that
a task force made up of members of the anti-corruption
commission, police and central bank gave him documents on 1MDB
"for me to check ... including documents connected to
allegations that money was transferred into the account of the
prime minister."
He said the task force had raided offices of three companies
linked to the state investor but gave no further details about
the nature or contents of the documents and did not specify what
further action he had advised the task force to take.
"UNSUBSTANTIATED" ALLEGATIONS
The Wall Street Journal, citing documents from a government
probe, said there were five deposits into Najib's account.
It said the two largest transactions, worth $620 million and
$61 million, were made through a chain of companies linked to
1MDB during an election campaign in March 2013.
1MDB has described the allegations as "unsubstantiated",
saying it never provided funds to the prime minister.
Najib, the son of a former prime minister, was already on
the defensive before Friday's report over relentless accusations
of graft and mismanagement from the opposition and even from
within his own party.
Now in his second term, he has also been under pressure over
his management of the economy and a scandal over the murder of a
Mongolian model nine years ago.
He says he had nothing to do with the murder of Altantuya
Shaariibuu, and two officers who were part of Najib's security
detail at the time were found guilty of her murder.
However, Najib retains support within the long-ruling
Barisan Nasional coalition and from within his party, the United
Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
Apparently closing ranks behind the prime minister, several
senior members of UMNO made supportive statements on Saturday.
"To me, every accusation must have proof ... if there are
accusations without evidence, we must regard them as
defamation," UMNO Supreme Council member Ismail Sabri Yaakob
told reporters, according to state news agency Bernama.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by John
Chalmers; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)