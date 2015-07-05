* Najib referred "wild allegations" to lawyers for possible
By Praveen Menon and Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 Two of Malaysia's main
opposition parties on Sunday demanded an emergency sitting of
parliament to discuss Prime Minister Najib Razak's future as
tensions mounted over a report that linked him to probes into
alleged corruption involving state fund 1MDB.
A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published on Friday said
investigators had traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts
they believed belonged to the prime minister.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Najib has denied taking any money from the debt-laden state
fund or any other entity for personal gain, and on Sunday said
he had referred "wild allegations" against him to lawyers and
would decide any legal steps in a few days.
"If I wanted to steal, it wouldn't make sense that I would
place that money into accounts in Malaysia," he told reporters.
"Surely as a prime minister I would not betray Malaysians and
property that belongs to Malaysians. This is my promise."
The Wall Street Journal declined to comment on Najib's
latest statement.
Pressure mounted on Najib on Saturday after the country's
attorney-general said he had received documents from a task
force investigating 1MDB that were "connected to allegations"
that money was transferred into the prime minister's account.
"With the attorney-general's confirmation, the WSJ
allegation against Najib has assumed an even more serious
character and import, sparking a political and government crisis
of the first magnitude never seen in Malaysia's 58-year
history," Lim Kit Siang, the opposition Democratic Action
Party's (DAP) parliamentary leader, said in a statement.
Members of Najib's party, the United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO), have closed ranks behind the prime
minister, who had already been on a back foot over the
mismanagement of 1MDB and his handling of the economy.
However, the DAP and opposition People's Justice Party (PKR)
sought to stoke the furore, urging the speaker of parliament's
lower house to call an emergency sitting on Tuesday.
DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago said he and 72 others,
including representatives of political parties and
non-governmental organisations, had also lodged a police report.
"We have asked that the police investigate the WSJ's
assertion that billions were deposited in Najib's personal
account and take necessary actions," he told Reuters.
"TARNISHING THE COUNTRY'S IMAGE"
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, has debt of
nearly $11.6 billion. Even before the WSJ report it was the
subject of separate investigations by the central bank, auditor
general, police and the parliament's Public Accounts Committee.
Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail said on Saturday that a
task force made up of members of the anti-corruption commission,
police and central bank had raided offices of three companies
linked to the state investor.
The Wall Street Journal, citing documents from a government
investigation, said there were five deposits into Najib's
account. It said the two largest transactions, worth $620
million and $61 million, were made in 2013 from a company
registered in the British Virgin Islands via a Swiss bank.
1MDB has described the allegations as "unsubstantiated",
saying it never provided funds to the prime minister.
Najib has accused former premier Mahathir Mohamad, an
ally-turned-critic, of fanning allegations he described as a
lie.
Najib, himself the son of a prime minister and now in his
second term, retains support within the long-ruling Barisan
Nasional coalition.
His home (interior) minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said on
Sunday those behind the allegations appeared to be trying to
undermine confidence in Malaysia's economy and government, and
their actions could be "a threat to national security", the
Bernama state news agency reported
"The home ministry will take action against any media that
publish inaccurate information from unknown sources for the
purpose of tarnishing the country's and government's image," his
ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.
(Additional reprorting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by John
Chalmers; Editing by Janet Lawrence)