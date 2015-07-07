KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 A task force investigating
Malaysia's troubled state investment fund 1MDB said on Tuesday
it had frozen half a dozen bank accounts following a media
report that nearly $700 million had been transferred to an
account of Prime Minister Najib Razak.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported last week that
investigators probing the debt-laden 1MDB had traced nearly $700
million to bank accounts they believed belonged to the prime
minister.
Reuters could not independently verify the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB or any other
entity for personal gain, and is considering legal action.
The special task force said it had frozen six bank accounts
in relation to the allegations, but it did not specify whose
accounts they were or the banks involved.
The team also took possession of documents related to 17
accounts from two banks to help with the investigations.
Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was once Najib's
patron and remains highly influential, weighed into the scandal
on Tuesday saying Najib had shamed Malaysia.
"Truly, the one who shamed the country is Najib with his
1MDB. Prior to this, the country has never been insulted by
unanswered allegations, unlike now," Mahathir said in a blog.
Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister has repeatedly
demanded Najib account for the disappearance of billions of
dollars borrowed by state fund 1MDB, or resign.
The attorney-general said on Saturday he had received
documents from the investigating task force that are "connected
to allegations" money was transferred into the prime minister's
account.
OPPOSITION BLOCKED
Malaysian opposition lawmakers on Tuesday accused
authorities of blocking a planned meeting in parliament to
discuss the allegations against Najib, which threaten to become
the biggest political crisis in the country's history.
About 100 lawmakers, activists and lawyers were prevented
from entering a meeting room in parliament, and were left
sitting on the steps outside the building in downtown Kuala
Lumpur.
Officials said the room had been double booked, and was
being used by the Youth and Sports Ministry.
"It's fairly obvious what the authorities are doing. They
are in cahoots to stop any discussion about the allegations the
prime minister is facing," said Tony Pua, a lawmaker from the
Democratic Action Party (DAP).
Meanwhile, members of Najib's party, the United Malays
National Organisation (UMNO), have closed ranks behind the prime
minister, who had already been on a back foot over the
mismanagement of 1MDB and his handling of the economy.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, has debts of
nearly $11.6 billion. Even before the WSJ report it was the
subject of separate investigations by the central bank, auditor
general, police and the parliament's Public Accounts Committee.
The Wall Street Journal, citing documents from a government
investigation, said there were five deposits into Najib's
account. It said the two largest transactions, worth $620
million and $61 million, were made in 2013 from a company
registered in the British Virgin Islands via a Swiss bank.
1MDB has described the allegations as "unsubstantiated",
saying it never provided funds to the prime minister.
