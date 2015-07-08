SINGAPORE, July 8 Singapore's central bank says
it is in contact with financial institutions in relation to
Malaysia's probe into allegations hundreds of millions of
dollars had been transferred to an account of Prime Minister
Najib Razak.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that
investigators looking into debt-laden state-owned fund 1MDB had
traced nearly $700 million of money that came through a private
bank account in Singapore into accounts in Malaysia they
believed belonged to the prime minister.
Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB or any other
entity for personal gain and is considering legal action.
On Tuesday a task force investigating Malaysia's troubled
state investment fund 1MDB said it had frozen half a dozen bank
accounts following the WSJ's report.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday
that it will provide assistance to Malaysia and share
information where it is legally able to.
"In this connection, MAS has been in close contact with the
relevant financial institutions," a MAS spokeswoman wrote in an
email.
MAS did not name any banks, but its statement suggested its
enquiries have expanded beyond the previous assistance it has
provided for Malaysia's probe into 1MDB.
1MDB, a property-to-energy group whose advisory board is
chaired by Najib, is facing criticism over its debt of nearly 42
billion ringgit ($11.04 billion) and alleged financial
mismanagement.
Earlier this year MAS said it was in touch with Malaysian
regulators after Malaysia's government said 1MDB had redeemed
$1.1 billion from the Cayman Islands and parked it in the
Singapore unit of Swiss private bank BSI.
MAS said on Wednesday that due to on-going investigations in
Malaysia, it is unable to provide more details on its enquiries.
($1 = 3.8050 ringgit)
