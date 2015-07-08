By Praveen Menon
| KUALA LUMPUR, July 8
Najib Razak has instructed his lawyers to consider action
against the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which reported that
investigators probing debt-laden state fund 1MDB had traced
nearly $700 million to bank accounts in his name.
Law firm Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak said in a statement
on Wednesday that since last week's article involved several
parties, they were instructed to consider what kind of action to
take, "in the event evidence shows a conspiracy against our
client".
"Once our client has obtained all necessary facts and the
position of WSJ is ascertained, we have strict instructions to
immediately exhaust legal avenues and remedies," it said.
The Wall Street Journal did not respond immediately to a
request from Reuters to comment.
The prime minister was expected to hold a regular cabinet
meeting on Wednesday, the first since the WSJ report sparked a
political crisis that has contributed to a fall in the ringgit
currency to a 16-year low against the dollar.
Opposition lawmakers have asked cabinet ministers to seek an
explanation of the allegations from Najib and ask him to go on
leave until the probe is completed.
Members of Najib's party, the United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO), have closed ranks behind the prime
minister, who had already been on the back foot over alleged
mismanagement of 1MDB and his handling of the economy.
Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB or any other
entity for personal gain.
1MDB has described the allegations as "unsubstantiated",
saying it never provided funds to the prime minister.
Reuters has not independently verified the WSJ report.
ACCOUNTS FROZEN
A task force investigating 1MDB said on Tuesday it had
frozen half a dozen bank accounts in relation to the
allegations, suggesting that it was taking the report seriously,
but did not specify whose accounts they were or the banks.
The team, which includes Malaysia's Attorney-General, the
central bank governor, the Inspector-General of police and the
head of the anti-corruption commission, also took possession of
documents related to 17 accounts from two banks to help with
investigations.
1MDB, a property-to-energy group whose advisory board is
chaired by Najib, has debts of around $11 billion.
Even before the WSJ report it was the subject of separate
investigations by the central bank, auditor general, police and
the parliament's Public Accounts Committee.
The Wall Street Journal report, citing documents from a
government investigation, said there were five deposits into
Najib's account.
It said the two largest transactions, worth $620 million and
$61 million, were made in 2013 from a company registered in the
British Virgin Islands via the Singapore branch of a Swiss
private bank.
Singapore's central bank said on Wednesday it was in contact
with financial institutions in relation to Malaysia's probe and
would provide assistance.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR
and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing
by Rachel Armstrong)