KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 An interim report by the
Malaysian government into debt-laden state investment fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has found nothing suspicious
after vetting its accounts, a parliamentary committee said on
Thursday.
The bi-partisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the
report by the auditor-general revealed nothing out of the
ordinary but criticised 1MDB for failing to fully cooperate in
investigations.
"There is nothing suspicious in the interim report," said
Nur Jazlan Mohamed, head of the PAC, a group tasked to examine
government accounts.
"1MDB is not fully cooperating with the auditor-general,"
Jazlan told a news conference.
1MDB, with debts of over $11 billion, is being probed by
authorities for financial mismanagement and graft. The firm is
an entity of the country's finance ministry, and Prime Minister
Najib Razak chairs its advisory board.
Last week the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing documents
from a government probe, reported that Najib had close to $700
million in deposits from 1MDB wired into his personal account.
Reuters have not verified the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking some $700 million for his personal
gain while 1MDB said the allegations were "unsubstantiated".
On Wednesday, police raided 1MDB's office to collect
materials for its ongoing investigations. Meanwhile Najib is
currently weighing his legal options against the Journal.
