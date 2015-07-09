(Adds 1MDB statement)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 An interim report by the
Malaysian government into debt-laden state investment fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has found nothing suspicious
after vetting its accounts, a parliamentary committee said on
Thursday.
The bi-partisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the
report by the auditor-general revealed nothing out of the
ordinary but criticised 1MDB for failing to fully cooperate in
investigations.
"There is nothing suspicious in the interim report," said
Nur Jazlan Mohamed, head of the PAC, a group tasked to examine
government accounts.
"1MDB is not fully cooperating with the auditor-general,"
Jazlan told a news conference.
1MDB, with debts of over $11 billion, is being probed by
authorities for financial mismanagement and graft. The
state-owned firm's advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak.
The state fund said on Thursday that it had submitted all
documents in its possession to the national auditor, and that it
would seek clarity on PAC's comments that some documents were
not submitted.
Last week the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits into personal bank accounts belonging to Najib,
according to documents from the probe.
Reuters has not verified the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking some $700 million for his personal
gain while 1MDB said the allegations were "unsubstantiated".
On Wednesday, police raided 1MDB's office to collect
materials for its ongoing investigations.
A special task force set up to investigate the firm and its
dealings said on Thursday that authorities had confiscated bank
statements, documents related to business and investment
dealings and minutes of meetings with 1MDB's board of directors.
It also clarified in a statement that its earlier directive
this week did not involve freezing bank accounts belonging to
Najib at Ambank Islamic because "the bank accounts had already
been closed" in 2013 and early 2015 respectively.
Meanwhile Najib is currently weighing his legal options
against the Journal.
