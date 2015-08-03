KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Malaysia's debt-laden state
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Monday that
upcoming hearings with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have
been postponed after a notification by the finance ministry.
PAC hearings on August 4, 5, 6, 17 and 18, as well as Sept.
8 and 10 will be rescheduled to dates to be determined later,
1MDB said in a statement.
PAC is leading one of three official investigations into the
fund. A Malaysian parliamentary investigation into a graft
scandal at 1MDB embroiling Prime Minister Najib Razak has been
put on hold after the man overseeing the investigation, PAC
chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed, was appointed a new deputy home
minister on July 29.
