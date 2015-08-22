KUALA LUMPUR Aug 22 Malaysia's anti-graft
agency on Saturday summoned three businessman to appear before
it in an investigation of energy firm SRC International Sdn Bhd,
a former unit of troubled state investment fund 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB).
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its $11-billion
debt and is being examined by authorities investigating
accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.
Najib is trying to reassert his leadership over his
government and a stumbling economy following severe criticism
after being embroiled in a scandal over the state fund.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it "implored"
members of the public who had information about the whereabouts
of the three men to contact its investigators, and listed the
names and contact details of officials.
In its statement, the anti-graft agency named the men as
Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, SRC International's managing
director, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, and a director, Suboh Mohd
Yassin.
It gave no further details, apart from the identity-card
numbers and last known addresses of the men.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators
looking into allegations of graft and financial mismanagement in
1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited into Najib's
private bank account.
Reuters has not verified the report.
The anti-graft agency has since verified the funds were a
donation from the Middle East. It said on Aug. 3 that it would
ask Najib to explain why the donation was deposited into his
private account.
Najib has maintained that he did not take any money for
personal gain.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)