KUALA LUMPUR Nov 16 A Malaysian opposition
leader said on Monday the government wanted to sell the entire
power assets of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)
to a consortium of Chinese and Qatari firms, a move that would
go against current ownership laws.
The law caps foreign ownership at 49 percent. Rafizi Ramli,
the secretary-general of the People's Justice Party (PKR), said
the Energy Commission, the state body that oversees power
assets, has proposed to the treasury department to scrap the
foreign ownership limit.
"The wish and the suggestion by the federal government go
against the existing rule that allows foreign investor to hold
up to a maximum of 49 percent equity stake in the energy sector
to protect the national interests," Rafizi said in a statement.
Officials at the Energy Commission and 1MDB could not be
immediately reached for comment.
1MDB, the subject of multiple investigations amid
allegations of financial mismanagement and graft, is seeking to
pare back $11 billion in debt by selling assets, including Edra
Global Energy Bhd.
1MDB said in October that it had received "final, binding
and fully funded offers" from three investors, comprising both
domestic and international parties.
State power firm Tenega Nasional said it was one
of the bidders. Sources have said a Chinese and Qatari firm has
also bid for the assets.
