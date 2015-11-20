HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Nov 20 Malaysia's 1MDB is
nearing the sale of its power assets to a consortium including
Qatar's Nebras Power and China General Nuclear Power Holding
Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a deal
that would bring relief to the scandal-hit state fund.
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), currently at
the centre of a political and financial scandal that has also
embroiled Prime Minister Najib Razak, needs to shed assets to
pare back $11 billion of debt.
The people declined to disclose the deal value, but a person
familiar with the matter previously told Reuters it could value
the assets at about 18 billion ringgit ($4.2 billion) including
net debt.
The people, who declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media, said a deal could be announced
as early as Monday.
Talks are in the final stages and the parties are trying to
find a solution to Malaysian rules that cap foreign ownership in
power businesses at 49 percent. That could still derail the
deal, the people said.
1MDB has earmarked 16 billion to 18 billion ringgit for the
sale of power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, which is the largest
independent power producer in Bangladesh and Egypt and the
second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp Bhd.
State electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, 30
percent owned by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah
Nasional Bhd, had put in a conditional offer.
A 1MDB spokesman said a formal announcement would be made at
the appropriate time. "As negotiations are ongoing, it is not
appropriate for 1MDB to comment on this matter."
Nebras did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking
comment. CGN, China's largest nuclear power operator,
could not be reached for comment.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that 1MDB was near to selling
its power assets to the Chinese-led group.
($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG and Anshuman Daga in
SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR
and Meng Meng in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)