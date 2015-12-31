KUALA LUMPUR Dec 31 Malaysia's anti-graft
agency said on Thursday it had sent two reports to the
attorney-general's office about its probes into the transfer of
huge sums of money into Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank
accounts and the affairs of state fund 1MDB.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not
reveal their findings or say whether any wrongdoing was
involved. It would be up to Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali
to decide any further action, it said.
Najib has weathered months of calls to resign over alleged
financial mismanagement at indebted state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB), whose advisory board he chairs.
Controversy turned to scandal in July when the Wall Street
Journal reported that investigators looking into 1MDB had
identified funds worth 2.6 billion ringgit ($605.36 million)
that had been transferred directly to the prime minister's bank
accounts.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and says he did not take any
money for personal gain.
The MACC had earlier said the funds were a political
donation from an unidentified Middle Eastern benefactor.
The scandal has shaken investors in Southeast Asia's
third-biggest economy and rocked public confidence in the
coalition led by Najib's United Malays National Organisation
(UMNO) party, which has held power since independence in 1957.
The fund had racked up more than $11 billion in debt - a
burden that had weighed on the ringgit currency - before
beginning a restructuring programme this year.
"The MACC has high hopes that the Attorney-General in his
capacity as the public prosecutor will make a professional
decision," the MACC's deputy chief commissioner of operations,
Mohd Shukri Abdull, said in a statement on Thursday.
Najib said in a New Year's message that a string of asset
sales combined with other deals would see 1MDB's debt cut by
about 40.4 billion ringgit ($9.4 billion).
"It is therefore clear that 1MDB's major challenges are now
behind it," he said.
The MACC submitted a separate report on SRC International, a
former 1MDB subsidiary being probed for an alleged
misappropriation of funds worth 4 billion ringgit ($931.32
million).
The WSJ report, which Reuters has not independently
verified, had also said that 42 million ringgit ($9.78 million)
of the funds channeled into Najib's account originated from SRC.
1MDB is under investigation by law enforcement agencies in
Switzerland, Hong Kong and the United States, media and sources
have said.
Opposition leaders and some establishment figures have
called for Najib to step down over the scandal.
However, Najib still enjoys the backing of most of UMNO's
powerful division chiefs, and even his fiercest internal
critics, such as influential former Prime Minister Mahathir
Mohamad, accept that he cannot be unseated.
($1 = 4.2900 ringgit)
