KUALA LUMPUR Dec 31 Malaysia's troubled state
fund 1MDB has agreed to sell its majority stake in a
high-profile property development project to a consortium
including China's state-owned China Railway Engineering
Corporation (CREC), according to a copy of the contract seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Malaysia's Iskandar Waterfront Holdings is in the consortium
with CREC, according to the document. Debt-laden 1MDB is selling
its 60 percent holding in Bandar Malaysia Berhad, which is
developing a 486-acre air force base in Kuala Lumpur into the
city's public transport hub.
1MDB is scheduled to announce the sale later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)