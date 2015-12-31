* Deal is last of major 1MDB asset sales
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 Malaysia's 1MDB will sell
its controlling stake in a high-profile property project to a
Malaysian-Chinese group for $1.7 billion, wrapping up major
asset sales for a state fund whose troubles have roiled domestic
politics.
Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chairs 1MDB's advisory
board, has faced calls to resign amid international probes and
public outrage over allegations of graft and financial
mismanagement.
The fund had racked up more than $11 billion in debt - a
burden that had weighed on the currency - before beginning a
restructuring programme this year. Najib said in a New Year's
message on Thursday that this asset sale combined with other
deals would see its debt cut by about 40.4 billion ringgit ($9.4
billion).
"It is therefore clear that 1MDB's major challenges are now
behind it," he said.
1MDB will sell its 60 percent stake in Bandar Malaysia - a
major development project in Kuala Lumpur that will include a
public transport hub - to Malaysian tycoon Lim Kang Hoo's
Iskandar Waterfront Holdings and its partner, state-run China
Railway Engineering Corp (CREC).
The Chinese firm is now likely to be in pole position for
work on a high-speed rail link from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore
that terminates in Bandar Malaysia. Japanese and European firms
are also competing for that project, estimated by local media to
be worth around $10 billion.
"We are just waiting for the government to call the tender,"
said Cai Ze Min, managing director of CREC's Malaysia unit told
a news conference.
The deal represents the second major asset purchase from
1MDB involving Chinese state-run companies. China General
Nuclear Power bought 1MDB's energy assets for $2.3 billion last
month.
The purchases are expected to boost Beijing's chances of
securing contracts to build other major projects in the country
as China seeks to extend its influence in Southeast
Asia.
Rafizi Ramli, a Malaysian opposition lawmaker, said the
asset sales may complicate Malaysia's position in the region
amid tensions over China's territorial claims in the South China
Sea.
"How does this tie into the nation's defence strategy?"
Rafizi said. "We have a prime minister who is indebted to the
Chinese government."
1MDB stressed, however, that the presence of lead investor
Iskandar Waterfront would mean the Bandar project would be 76
percent owned by Malaysians.
Iskandar Waterfront will hold 60 percent of the venture
buying the 1MDB stake, while China Railway Engineering will hold
the rest, 1MDB said, adding that the sale should be completed by
the end of June.
Iskandar Waterfront is 60 percent controlled by a Lim family
investment vehicle with the rest owned by the Johor state
investment arm. Shares in unit Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd,
, a property developer, jumped 4.5 percent.
The stakes have been high for Najib to resolve the 1MDB
scandal after the Wall Street Journal reported in July that
investigators looking into the fund had found nearly $700
million was deposited into Najib's private bank account. Reuters
has not verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain.
($1 = 4.2860 ringgit)
