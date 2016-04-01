* Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan asked to give reports on 1MDB
* U.S. officials traveled to Kuala Lumpur to continue 1MDB
probe
* U.S. government already reviewing Goldman's relation with
1MDB
By Praveen Menon and Saeed Azhar
KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 U.S. Department of Justice
officials have asked Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co to
provide details on their dealings with 1MDB, as global
investigations into the troubled Malaysian state fund widen.
U.S. Department of Justice officials also traveled to Kuala
Lumpur to speak to senior bankers and other people with close
links to the state fund, three people with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters. They said JPMorgan and Deutsche
were not the target of investigations at this stage,
but had only been asked to provide details.
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan declined to comment. The
Department of Justice also declined to comment.
The U.S. move marks the latest development in a wide-ranging
global investigation across three continents into possible
corruption and money-laundering at 1MDB, whose advisory board is
chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said he has not taken
any funds for personal gain, but opposition leaders and
government critics have stepped up calls for him to resign.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not
authorised to speak to the media. It was unclear how long the
U.S. officials were in Kuala Lumpur, or whether they had
completed their visit.
A team of lawyers for Deutsche Bank are in Kuala Lumpur
preparing the report they intend to submit to the Department of
Justice, one of the sources said.
Malaysia's Attorney General, who was hand-picked by Najib,
cleared him of all criminal offences in January, declaring that
$681 million that were deposited into his personal bank accounts
were a gift from Saudi Arabia's royal family.
The Wall Street Journal reported in March that more than $1
billion was deposited in Najib's account and global
investigators believe much of it originated from 1MDB.
The fund has consistently denied these claims and repeated
again on Thursday that no 1MDB funds went into the prime
minister's personal accounts.
Deutsche Bank is one of the many global lenders who had
dealings with 1MDB, as the energy-to-real estate group expanded
rapidly after its inception in 2009. The bank provided a $975
million loan for 1MDB in late 2014, which was repaid last year.
The German bank was also advising the fund on a proposed $3
billion initial public offering of its energy assets, which
never took place.
JPMorgan normally acts as a U.S. clearing bank for lenders
operating in Malaysia. Its dealings if any with 1MDB were not
immediately clear.
GOLDMAN, OTHERS PROBED
The U.S. government is already reviewing Goldman Sachs'
relationship with the Malaysian fund. A Federal Bureau of
Investigation team specialising in "international kleptocracy"
is leading the bureau's inquiries, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters last year.
Goldman came under fire for the fees it charged for helping
1MDB raise funds through bond offerings. The fund racked up
borrowings of about 42 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion), before
selling off assets in 2015 to pay down debt. Goldman has
declined to comment.
Other international banks that have dealt with the fund are
also facing questions.
Singapore's central bank said on Friday it had asked
financial institutions to provide details of any transactions
linked to 1MDB, without identifying any lenders by name.
The burgeoning 1MDB scandal has rocked Najib's government as
public outrage over the alleged mismanagement and corruption
grows. The scandal has fuelled a sense of crisis in a country
under economic strain from slumping oil prices and a prolonged
slide in its currency last year.
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest-serving leader and once
Najib's patron, has become his fiercest critic and is leading a
campaign to oust the prime minister with the support of some
opposition leaders.
Mahathir quit the long-ruling United Malays National
Organisation party, and joined hands with long-standing foes to
crank up pressure on Najib to quit.
Along with the United States and Singapore, other countries
are conducting investigations.
On Thursday, Luxembourg's state prosecutor launched a
judicial inquiry into allegations of money laundering involving
hundreds of millions of dollars against 1MDB.
This follows a similar inquiry by Swiss prosecutors, who
said earlier this year they had identified four cases of alleged
criminal misconduct in the suspected misappropriation of about
$4 billion from Malaysian state companies.
Malaysia's central bank also said it would pursue
administrative action against 1MDB for missing a deadline to
submit documents on its finances abroad.
(Additional reporting by John Chalmers and Olivia Oran; Editing
by Simon Webb and Bill Tarrant.)