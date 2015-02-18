KUALA LUMPUR Feb 18 Malaysia's 1MDB said on
Wednesday it may sell assets and its real estate projects will
sell land development rights and could enter into profit-sharing
joint ventures, as the state fund seeks to cut down on its
massive debt burden.
Announcing the completion of a strategic review that begun
last month, the fund also said it will meet maturing debt by
refinancing from "best available sources" or repay it through
the sale of land development rights.
1MDB has racked up debt of 41.9 billion ringgit ($11.6
billion) in a major spending spree to build up a portfolio of
power plants. It confirmed that it plans to list its power
assets this year.
1MDB's debt woes have weighed on the ringgit in recent
months. The ringgit was up 0.2 percent against the dollar after
the announcement.
"The company will now focus on its core businesses, and no
new investments or projects will be undertaken," it said in a
statement.
In addition to the size of its debt, the fund whose advisory
board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has also been
dogged by controversy over outsized profits for Goldman Sachs
for the handling its bond issues, late financial reports
and late payments on a loan.
Arul took the helm on Jan. 5 after the previous chief
executive resigned and promptly announced a strategic
review.
