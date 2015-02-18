* 1MDB says to not take on any new debt or projects

* Prime property projects to be run as standalone entities

* Review contains no mention of debt reduction targets

* Little said about upcoming $3 bln IPO of energy unit (Adds comments from 1MDB president, economist)

By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 Malaysian state fund 1MDB said it would explore asset sales and the sale of development rights in prime property projects as it seeks to cut its debt - a $11.6 billion burden that has weighed on the ringgit and the country's sovereign credit rating.

The plans are part of a strategic review led by new 1MDB chief Arul Kanda as he attempts to make the fund more transparent after years of controversy over its debt, late financial reports and late loan payments.

1MDB, the fund whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, said it recognised it had to reform its debt-heavy capital structure and would not take on any more projects or debt, helping the ringgit climb 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday.

But the review did not contain any debt reduction targets and few details about a long-delayed $3 billion IPO for its power unit, Edra Energy, that is due this year.

"The announcement is positive but in order to get a bigger positive you need more clarity on the existing structure of debt and what kind of liabilities are outstanding and the repayment schedule in the next 12 months," said Michael Wan, an economist with Credit Suisse in Singapore.

Arul, who took the helm last month, said the firm has not set itself a debt reduction target, as more than three quarters of its debt is long term.

Just last week, 1MDB settled a 2 billion ringgit ($550 million) loan it owed to banks but financial sources have said it needed a loan from Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda Krishnan to do so.

"Of the short-term debt maturity the 2 billion ringgit debt was the biggest, which has now been paid," Arul told Reuters in an interview.

Arul declined to comment on IPO plans for the fund's power unit, which owns 15 power and desalination plants in five countries. 1MDB said only that it planned to "monetise" the asset this year, with some proceeds to go towards future growth and the rest going towards repaying short-term debt.

Some land assets it owns outside the capital may be sold outright or partly sold through joint ventures, 1MDB said.

But two projects in central Kuala Lumpur - the Tun Razak Exchange which is being developed into a financial district and Bandar Malaysia, a commercial and residential development - will continue to be owned by the finance ministry.

They will, however, now be run as standalone entities and in addition to the sale of land development rights, the projects could also enter into profit-sharing joint ventures, it said.

Fitch Ratings, which has put Malaysia's A-minus credit rating under review with a negative outlook, has said it has concerns over Malaysia's fiscal position and contingent liabilities such as those from 1MDB. ($1 = 3.6180 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)