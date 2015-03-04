(adds comment by 1MDB)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Wednesday he had instructed the Auditor
General to independently verify the accounts of state
development company 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
The subsequent Auditor General's report will then undergo a
transparent inspection by the Public Accounts Committee, a
bipartisan unit, Najib said in a statement.
"If any wrongdoing is proven, the law will be enforced
without exception," he said.
The cabinet had been briefed by 1MDB and its auditors
Deloitte after allegations about certain third-party
transactions the fund had made.
"Cabinet expressed confidence that no wrong-doing has been
committed within 1MDB," the statement said.
1MDB said in a statement it welcomed its accounts being
verified by the Auditor General as recent attacks on the fund
were "politically motivated" and served to spread
"unsubstantiated allegations and speculation".
"We will cooperate fully with the Auditor General and hope
that the outcome of his findings puts to rest recent
speculation," said 1MDB.
The state fund is undergoing a strategic review after years
of controversy over its debt, late financial reports and late
loan payments. Its $11.6 billion debt has weighed on the ringgit
and Malaysia's sovereign credit rating.
