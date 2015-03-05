By Praveen Menon and Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 4
controversy-ridden state investor 1MDB will be left as a
skeletal structure and possibly dissolved under a debt repayment
plan in which most of its assets will be sold, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The power and property fund, a pet project of Prime Minister
Najib Razak with assets worth $14 billion, was hit by losses
last year and nearly defaulted on a loan payment. The near-miss
drove down the ringgit currency and Malaysian government
bonds and prompted calls from opposition leaders to make the
fund's accounts more transparent.
The state fund's 42 billion ringgit ($11.6 billion) debt
includes a $3 billion bond sale in 2013 that was one of the
largest global issues from Southeast Asia.
Under the aggressive restructuring plan, crafted by new boss
Arul Kanda and blessed by the government, the fund will sell 80
percent of its power unit Edra Energy via a stock market
listing, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters.
More than 18 billion ringgit of 1MDB's debt linked to its
power assets would go under Edra Energy ahead of the listing,
which is due to be kickstarted in 6-9 months time, the sources
said.
The fund, which has Najib as chairman of its advisory board,
will also sell the bulk of its land assets and stakes in two
high-profile property projects, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and
Bandar Malaysia, after splitting them into separate entities, as
already partially indicated in a strategic review unveiled last
month.
The Finance Ministry, which is headed by Najib and is the
sole owner of 1MDB, did not respond to a request for comment.
"HOT POTATO"
1MDB said in an email that Edra Energy would be "monetised"
in 2015 and the TRX and Bandar Malaysia projects would be
ultimately owned by the finance ministry.
This process would turn 1MDB into a skeletal structure that
could eventually be dissolved completely, said one person, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of
the issue.
"It's become a hot potato for the Malaysian government. It
was just too much to handle," said another source.
1MDB said on Wednesday that its plans to list Edra Energy
were on track. It said the fund would re-submit an application
for an initial public offering after cancelling a submission
made in November. It did not elaborate.
Arul, appointed in January to revamp the fund, has carried
out a strategic review of 1MDB's finances and announced last
month the fund would monetise Edra Energy this year, run real
estate projects as standalone entities and sell assets to repay
lenders. He did not disclose any financial details.
A respected former investment banker who was previously at
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Arul was brought in to see if it was
possible to salvage the fund, but decided it was best to wind
down its businesses after carrying out a thorough 6-week review.
"A KNOWN UNKNOWN"
1MDB, which analysts view as a cross between a sovereign
wealth fund and a state-backed strategic fund, was established
in 2008 as the Terengganu Investment Authority with 10 billion
ringgit to manage oil royalty payments to the resources-rich
northern state of Terengganu.
But as Najib came to power in 2009, he renamed it 1MDB and
turned it into a fully-fledged investment fund.
1MDB expanded by purchasing pricey power assets from
Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan and gaming-to-plantation
conglomerate Genting Bhd, and large plots of land in
the capital and other regions of Malaysia, racking up debt in
the process until it plunged to a loss last year.
Krishnan also lent 2 billion ringgit to 1MDB last month,
pulling the fund back from the brink of the possible default on
a bank loan payment, sources said. Officials at Krishnan's
investment vehicle Usaha Tegas were not immediately available to
comment.
Political leaders, including former prime minister Mahathir
Mohamad, have demanded an inquiry into 1MDB's finances and are
also calling on the government to explain transactions that they
allege resulted in siphoning off public funds.
Najib said on Wednesday he had instructed the Auditor
General to independently verify 1MDB's accounts after the
allegations. But question marks remain on
whether investors would be interested in the fund's IPO and sale
plans.
"On 1MDB, it really boils down to the lack of transparency
which cements it as a known unknown," said Weiwen Ng, an ANZ
analyst based in Singapore.
"Greater transparency and accountability of the 1MDB issue
would certainly help for future sales of assets and any such
possible restructuring."
($1 = 3.6350 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Umesh
Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)