KUALA LUMPUR May 7 Malaysia's debt-laden state
fund 1MDB is set to sell two plots of land from a
high-profile development project to a government-backed fund for
about 700 million ringgit ($200 million), two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The sale would be the first since 1MDB announced in February
that it would dispose of assets to help cut its debt - a $11.6
billion burden that has weighed on the ringgit and the country's
sovereign credit rating.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has been dogged by years of controversy over its
management of funds and its huge debt.
Pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji plans to purchase plots
of land in the Tun Razak Exchange project, the sources said,
declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
publicly about the matter.
Tabung Haji said the fund will release a statement later on
Thursday. A 1MDB spokesman declined to comment.
The Tun Razak Exchange, planned as a 70-acre financial
centre within the capital, is one of two high-profile property
projects in 1MDB's portfolio.
The Malaysian Reserve, a local newspaper, said on Thursday
that Tabung Haji would buy about 5.03 acres for 772 million
ringgit.
