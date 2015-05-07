* 1MDB dogged by controversy over $11.6 bln in debt
* 1MDB has said will sell assets, sell land development
rights
* Analysts say fund needs to improve transparency
(Recasts with Tabung Haji statement)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 Malaysian state fund 1MDB
has sold a plot of land to a government-backed fund
for about $53 million, its first asset sale aimed at paring down
a huge debt burden that has cast shadows over the country's
sovereign credit rating.
1MDB has been dogged by years of controversy over its
management of funds and the $11.6 billion in borrowings it has
amassed to finance the purchase of power assets - a burden that
has also weighed on the ringgit.
To cut down on its debt, 1MDB is planning a $3 billion IPO
of its power assets, although it has been delayed several times.
The fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, also announced in February that it would dispose of
assets and sell developmental rights in its high-profile
property projects.
The sale to pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji was,
however, smaller than some had expected. Sources told Reuters
earlier in the day that Tabung Haji was in talks to buy two
plots of land worth around $200 million.
Tabung Haji, which plans to develop a residential tower,
said the purchase price represents a discount to the current
market value provided by an independent valuer.
The land is part of the Tun Razak Exchange, which is being
developed as a 70-acre financial centre in the capital and is
one of two high-profile projects in 1MDB's property portfolio.
Analysts say 1MDB needs to be more transparent with its
accounts in order for the market to value the "small steps" it
is taking to reduce debt.
"For investors and the market, it's a broader issue of
transparency and whether they have the cash flow to meet the
coupon payments on its US-dollar bond," said Weiwen Ng, an
economist with ANZ Research.
1MDB has a $1.75 billion bond maturing in 2022 with a coupon
rate of 5.99 percent. The next half-yearly payment of around $52
million is due on May 11. It also has a $3 billion bond maturing
in 2023 with a coupon rate of 4.4 percent and the next payment
is due in September.
Worries about 1MDB's debt woes have contributed to a
negative outlook for Malaysia's sovereign rating from rating
agency Fitch.
Malaysia's 5-year credit default swaps are
also currently underperforming the Philippines and Thailand
which have lower credit ratings. As recently as October, the
cost of insuring against a Malaysian sovereign default had been
lower than that of its regional peers.
($1 = 3.5870 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Kuala Lumpur and
Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)