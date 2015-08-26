KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Malaysian state fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd said on Wednesday that it strongly
denies that Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co
(IPIC) is considering pulling out of a plan to help restructure
1MDB's debts.
"We in fact confirm that 1MDB remains engaged in discussions
with IPIC, to conclude the transaction per the terms as
officially announced by IPIC to the London Stock Exchange on 10
June 2015," it said in a statement.
Citing a source, Singapore's Business Times newspaper
reported earlier in the day that IPIC is considering withdrawing
from the plan to help restructure 1MDB's debts, barely three
months after agreeing to do so. The report pushed down the
Malaysian ringgit.
The Malaysian fund, whose advisory board is
chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by
controversy over its $11 billion in debt and is the subject of
multiple investigations amid allegations of financial
mismanagement and graft.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)