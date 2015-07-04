KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysia's attorney-general
said on Saturday that a task force investigating state fund 1MDB
had passed several documents to him, including ones connected to
allegations that money was transferred into the account of Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
The statement comes a day after a Wall Street Journal report
said that investigators had traced nearly $700 million to bank
accounts that they believed belonged to the prime minister.
In a statement issued on Friday night, Najib denied taking
any money from the state fund or any other entity for personal
gain.
Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail said the documents were
given to him by the task force made up of members of the
country's anti-corruption commission, police and central bank.
"This team have several documents that were passed for me to
check. I have verified that I have received these documents on
1MDB including documents connected to allegations that money was
transferred into the account of the prime minister," Abdul Gani
said in a statement. He did not give any further details about
the nature or contents of the documents.
The public prosecutor said he had given guidance to the task
force to take further action, but did not specify what action
would be initiated.
Following the newspaper report on Friday, 1MDB described the
allegations as "unsubstantiated" and said it had never provided
any funds to the prime minister.
Abdul Gani also said in his statement on Saturday that the
task force had raided the offices of three companies linked to
the state investor.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on
Saturday that authorities must immediately investigate the
allegations made against Najib in the newspaper report.
"These allegations are serious because they can affect the
credibility and integrity of Najib as PM and the leader of the
government," Muhyiddin said in a statement.
1MDB has faced a storm of criticism over its debt of nearly
$11.6 billion and financial mismanagement. Najib chairs the
fund's advisory board.
It faces separate investigations by the country's central
bank, auditor general, police and the parliament's Public
Accounts Committee.
